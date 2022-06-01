- Deshaun Watson now facing a 23rd civil suit from a massage therapist accusing him of sexual misconduct (cleveland.com) “The plaintiff, represented by Tony Buzbee like the other 22, was inspired to file the suit after watching the HBO interviews on Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel conducted by Soledad O’Brien that aired last Tuesday.”
- Report: Browns won’t cut QB Baker Mayfield (Browns Wire) “The final options seemed to be releasing the quarterback or having him back on the roster as earlier as mandatory minicamp. Neither seems like a good plan.”
- Newsome, JOK laud comradery, connection within Browns (Yahoo) “Despite all of this, CB Greg Newsome II and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had nothing but great things to say about the team’s comradery and connection last year and even so far this offseason.”
- Browns Make Final Call on Signing Controversial Defender (heavy.com) “Talks are ongoing with Las Vegas, while Tampa Bay will let all the options die down first. Browns have backed off.”
- Why Did Everyone Freak Out Over The David Njoku Extension?? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the level headed and even-keeled response everyone had to the signing of David Njoku to an exension
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/1/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
