- Panthers Set Timeline on Trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield (heavy.com) “I think at the end of next week—we sit down, we talk about, ‘Hey, where are we?”
- Browns visit Cavaliers’ practice facility to shoot hoops, conclude OTAs (clevelandbrowns.com) “They’ve worked their butts off this offseason,” Stefanski said. “I’m very appreciative of the work they put in, and I felt like this was a nice prize for them.”
- Cleveland Browns: D’Ernest Johnson contract increases trade value (Dawg Pound Daily) “Under his old contract, the Browns could have just handed him a bus ticket at the end of summer camp and waved goodbye. In case of an injury, too bad.”
- Perrion Winfrey, Cade York remain unsigned, Texans may be to blame (Browns Wire) “Those two are also the only two players from the draft class that have not signed their contracts.”
- Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Unlikely Browns will pursue a reunion with wide receiver, per report (CBS) “Back in March, Browns safety John Johnson III said on Instagram live that OBJ was coming back.”
- Aditi Kinkhabwala announces new job with Cleveland Browns | No more Baker Mayfield at minicamp (WKYC) “Aditi Kinkhabwala joins the conversation on Cade York’s almost 70-yard kick-in mini camp on Wednesday. She also speaks on mini camp w/o Baker Mayfield.”
- New pedestrian ramps at FirstEnergy Stadium among $10 million in slated taxpayer-funded repairs (cleveland.com) “The new ramps carry a $3 million price tag.”
- Former Browns DC Gregg Williams Heading to XFL (Yardbarker) “The XFL is made up of eight teams and Williams will call the defense for head coach Reggie Barlow.”
- Browns John Johnson feels the continuity from 2021 will allow the defense to be even better in 2022 (24/7 Sports) “The Browns have nine of the 11 starters returning from the 2021 season that finished sixth-overall in the NFL’s ranking of defenses, giving up just 319.6 yards per game.”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/10/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
