Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/11/22)

- Healthy Anthony Schwartz eyes big second year with Browns (Beacon Journal) - Can someone have two first years? Anthony Schwartz believes it’s possible. A year ago, Schwartz was a third-round draft pick out of Auburn who came into the league with the potential to be one of the Browns’ legitimate deep threats thanks to his world-class speed. Instead, it turned into a frustrating rookie season, and not just in terms of production.
- Chris Kiffin confident Browns have ‘the right guys’ in defensive tackle competition (clevelandbrowns.com) - Chris Kiffin believes the Browns will see quite a few players in the defensive interior take a big step in 2022. Both defensive tackle spots will require two new starters, and Kiffin, who is entering his third season as the defensive line coach, has high hopes for the new pieces the Browns have acquired this offseason and younger guys who have been waiting for starting opportunities.
- Browns remain all in on Deshaun Watson, not looking to void $230 million contract or trade with Texans (cleveland.com) - The Browns are still all in on Deshaun Watson despite new civil suits and allegations, and aren’t looking to void his NFL-record, fully guaranteed $230 million contract or the trade with the Texans, league sources tell cleveland.com.
- BW Dining Services hosts Cleveland Browns rookie cooking class (bw.edu) - While mastering the NFL playbook is job-one for the Cleveland Browns’ rookie class this summer, a healthy recipe book is not far behind. That’s why the team arranged a Rookie Cooking Class, hosted by chefs from Baldwin Wallace University Dining Services, to teach newbies how to better fuel their bodies as they step up to compete in the NFL.
- Hunter Renfrow agrees to contract extension with Raiders (Las Vegas Review-Journal) - The Las Vegas Raiders and Pro Bowl wide receiver Hunter Renfrow have agreed on a new contract extension, the team announced Friday. Renfrow, who is heading into the fourth year of his career, can earn up to $32 million on the two-year extension with $21 million fully guaranteed.
- Chargers owner accused of fiduciary mismanagement by sister in ongoing legal conflict (Los Angeles Times) - Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos has been accused of “misogynistic” behavior and repeated “breaches of fiduciary duty” by his sister in a petition for an existing probate case that this week advanced the siblings’ ongoing legal battle regarding ownership of the team.
- Commanders fine Jack Del Rio $100K for Jan. 6 ‘dust-up’ comments (Washington Post) - Washington Commanders Coach Ron Rivera fined his defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio $100,000 on Friday for comments in which the coach minimized the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as a “dust-up” and compared it to the racial protests that followed George Floyd’s murder in 2020. In a statement released by the team, Rivera said he met with Del Rio on Friday morning to discuss his comments two days earlier, and Del Rio apologized.
- Most intriguing players from this week’s NFL mandatory minicamps (NFL.com) - We all know the usual clichés that emerge this time of year, that you can’t tell too much about players until the pads come on. However, that’s not entirely true. As much as players make their true impact on the field, there’s plenty to discuss about them as the offseason nears a close. In fact, here is the most intriguing player (or players) from each of the 12 NFL teams that opened mandatory minicamps this week.
