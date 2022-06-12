Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/12/22)

- Browns Myles Garrett: ‘I don’t want to go to the Hall of Fame until I’m in it’ (cleveland.com) - Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame with his teammates next week if head coach Kevin Stefanski tells him he has to go. If it’s left up to him, however?
- Myles Garrett hosts 1st youth football camp, says he has “so much more” to do in community (Browns Zone) - Myles Garrett went from group to group Saturday morning at his first youth football camp. The 6-foot-4, 272-pound All-Pro defensive end threw passes, played safety and offered coaching tips to the kids, some of whom were a third his size. Then he stopped at midfield to embrace and talk to a special visitor: Browns coach Kevin Stefanski.
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to travel to Africa for “NFL Africa: The Touchdown” (clevelandbrowns.com) - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is set to make his second trip to Africa this offseason to grow the game of football in the continent where his ancestry lies.
- Women in Browns organization had input on Deshaun Watson trade, Callie Brownson says (Beacon Journal) - Callie Brownson, promoted to assistant wide receivers coach this season while still serving as coach Kevin Stefanski’s chief of staff, said Wednesday that she was given the opportunity to share her feelings on the Watson deal before it was finalized on March 18.
NFL:
- Are QBs Sam Darnold, Matt Corral good enough or do Carolina Panthers need Baker Mayfield? (ESPN) - At some point soon after next week’s mandatory minicamp, the Carolina Panthers will decide if they are comfortable having Sam Darnold compete with rookie Matt Corral and former XFL star P.J. Walker for the starting quarterback job — or if they need to trade for a another veteran, such as Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo.
- Tyreek Hill on Kansas City exit: ‘The only thing I care about is respect within the building’ (NFL.com) - The talk in the two and a half months since the Kansas City Chiefs shipped Tyreek Hill’s talents to South Beach has revolved around Hill’s fit in the Miami Dolphins offense and Kansas City’s approach to replacing the game-breaking wide receiver. On the debut episode of his It Needed To Be Said podcast, Hill was happy to circle back and discuss what led to the dissolution of his relationship with the Chiefs in the first place.
- Detroit Lions young defensive tackle John Penisini announces surprise NFL retirement (Detroit Free Press) - Defensive tackle John Penisini has announced his retirement from the NFL, days after sitting out the Detroit Lions’ mandatory minicamp.
