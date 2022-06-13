- Cleveland Browns roster ranked No. 14 by analyst (Dawg Pound Daily) “Berry has especially drafted well, but he’s also been very aggressive.”
- Anthony Schwartz working with former SEC rivals to make Browns better (al.com) “From where I even started this offseason to where I ended last season, I felt so much better,” Schwartz said”
- Should The Browns Feel Confident In Jacoby Brissett? (Browns Nation) “Brissett was the Colts QB2 when legend Andrew Luck abruptly retired on August 24, 2019, just weeks before the opening of the 2019 NFL season.”
- Highlights from Thomas Dimitroff’s Interview with Browns GM Andrew Berry (Orange And Brown Report) “It’s always important to have a little bit of...I don’t know if tension is the right word, but you want leaders that are demanding but the idea that people should be walking on eggshells or always uncomfortable...I don’t think it’s good for organizational culture and, quite honestly, it’s not good for employee’s mental health as well.”
- Are the Vikings actually in play for Baker Mayfield? (Daily Norseman) “Probably not”
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/13/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
Loading comments...