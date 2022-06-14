- 2 more women to file lawsuits against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, reports say (Fox 19) “We have been referred a very compelling case by a respected lawyer from Atlanta. We expect to file that case in due course. And, we have been contacted by another victim who saw the HBO special and was compelled to come forward. We have vetted other calls but haven’t yet made decisions on any further filings beyond that and will continue to do our due diligence consistent with our ethical obligations.”
- Rumor: Panthers still interested in Baker Mayfield trade, but there’s a catch (Clutch Points) “Heading into minicamp, Carolina has Darnold, the incumbent, and Matt Corral, who arrived via the draft this spring.”
- Baker Mayfield trade request: Ryan Leaf shares advice for Cleveland Browns QB (24/7 Sports) “They’ve already said, you know, Deshaun Watson is the adult in the room apparently. And so, stay strong.”
- Will the 49ers Trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the Browns? (Sports Illustrated) “So if Watson can’t play, and Mayfield won’t play, the Browns would have to start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback for an entire season, and his career win-loss record is 14-23.”
- Myles Garrett hosts first youth football camp at Gilmour Academy (clevelandbrowns.com) “He’s become one of the best defenders in the game since he arrived in Cleveland and is now only four sacks away from passing Clay Matthews as the Browns’ all-time sack leader.”
- Andrew Berry attends Kareem Hunt’s charity event (Browns Wire) “Last year, Hunt’s charity bowling and top golf event was attended by head coach Kevin Stefanski.”
- Can Perrion Winfrey Win Defensive Rookie Of The Year? Q&A (YouTube) Quincy Carrier explores the rookie year ceiling of the Browns’ energetic fourth rounder.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/14/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
