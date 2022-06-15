- Deshaun Watson reiterates innocence against allegations but regrets impact of lawsuits on Cleveland Browns, family (ESPN) “That’s one thing I do regret is the impact that it’s triggered on so many people. It’s tough to have to deal with.”
- Browns, Panthers Still Discussing Baker Mayfield, but One Obstacle Remains, per Report (Sports Illustrated) “The Browns and the Panthers reportedly continue to engage in trade talks surrounding the former No. 1 pick, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.“
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah says Browns team chemistry ‘propelling’ (clevelandbrowns.com) “We’re just really trying to build that camaraderie between the (offense and defense),” Owusu-Koramoah said.“
- ‘They come in all shapes and sizes’: Cleveland Browns eye a mix to help at defensive tackle (Akron Beacon Journal) “We’ve got the right guys for us. We just have to be able to be consistent, stay healthy and let those guys feed off of each other.”
- Baker Mayfield Trade Talks Heating Up? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier suspects there could be movement soon on the Browns soon-to-be-former-quarterback
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/15/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
