- Joel Bitonio reminds everyone that Baker Mayfield ‘did a lot for this franchise’; calls Deshaun Watson ‘a special football player’ (cleveland.com) “I still remember the Thursday night Jets game when he came into the game and helped lead us to victory and that was honestly one of the more special moments in my career just because it had been so long since we won games.”
- 5 NFL teams that would love to trade for Cleveland Browns running back (Dawg Pound Daily) “With the emergence of Johnson into the mix and the fact that Hunt is coming into the last season of his current contract, it’s started to create some questions about the unit and where they end up now and into the future.”
- Browns rookie WR David Bell impressing early (Browns Wire) “While the Browns hope that Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz can step up into more important roles, replacing Landry in the slot might fall on two newcomers.”
- Baker Mayfield Leaving Browns Out to Dry (Sports Illustrated) “Mayfield is currently being pursued by the Carolina Panthers, who are working quick to get a deal done with the Browns.”
- Seahawks Expected to be Suitor for Browns QB Baker Mayfield (heavy.com) “The Seahawks are currently seeing what they have in veteran Geno Smith and Drew Lock, who came over in the trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver.”
- Where Do Watson & Mayfield Rank Amongst All 32 QB’s? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier compares the two Browns’ quarterbacks with the rest of the league’s starters.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/16/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
