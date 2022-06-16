Cleveland Browns Father’s Day Gift Guide

Father’s Day is approaching this Sunday, June 19, and if you haven’t already thought of what to order as a gift for someone, some unique Cleveland Browns-themed merchandise might be the perfect idea.
SB Nation has partnered with Target for some ideas on Browns-themed gifts you could possibly get for Father’s Day.
First up, we have a Browns-themed cornhole board, which would be great for backyard or tailgating fun. It comes with four orange and four white cornhole bags.
Fathers are often grillmasters too, and this three-piece barbecue set comes with a spatula, a pair of tongs, and a fork. A Browns-themed carry tote is also included to mix in their love for the Browns.
The Dawg Pound logo unveiled a few seasons ago is available in 22” x 34” poster-framed prints, with either a barnwood or mahogany-color frame. I can imagine it being a nice complimentary piece to a man cave or an office that already includes some sports items in it.
This one is a simpler gift: a Browns mug, featuring the team logo on a brown background. It serves as a decoration for your desk when not in use, and proudly shows your football fandom as you go up to the coffee maker.
Lastly, we have a pint glass, which has the Browns logo on it as well as the word “CLEVELAND” in alternating orange and brown letters. Whether it’s water, milk, beer, or some other drink, it’s another piece to add to your Browns collection for Father’s Day.
Loading comments...