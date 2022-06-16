Cleveland Browns Father’s Day Gift Guide

Father’s Day is approaching this Sunday, June 19, and if you haven’t already thought of what to order as a gift for someone, some unique Cleveland Browns-themed merchandise might be the perfect idea.

SB Nation has partnered with Target for some ideas on Browns-themed gifts you could possibly get for Father’s Day.

First up, we have a Browns-themed cornhole board, which would be great for backyard or tailgating fun. It comes with four orange and four white cornhole bags.

Cleveland Browns 2’x4’ Cornhole Board $275 Be the star of your family and friends’ tailgate party! This is a 2’ X 4’ regulation sized Cleveland Browns-themed board with a solid poplar wood surface and a New Zealand pine wooden frame, plus eight 16-ounce, official sized cornhole bags. $275 at Target

Fathers are often grillmasters too, and this three-piece barbecue set comes with a spatula, a pair of tongs, and a fork. A Browns-themed carry tote is also included to mix in their love for the Browns.

Cleveland Browns 3-Piece BBQ Tote and Tools Set $55 A durable polyester carry tote with adjustable shoulder strap, featuring the team logo of the Cleveland Browns. Includes 1 spatula with a built in bottle opener, 1 pair of tongs, and 1 fork. $55 at Target

The Dawg Pound logo unveiled a few seasons ago is available in 22” x 34” poster-framed prints, with either a barnwood or mahogany-color frame. I can imagine it being a nice complimentary piece to a man cave or an office that already includes some sports items in it.

Cleveland Browns - Dawg Pound Framed Wall Poster Print $69 Easily decorate any space to create the perfect decor for a party, bedroom, bathroom, kids room, living room, office, dorm, and more. Lightweight and easy to hang design allows for quick installation so you can enjoy your wall art immediately. $69 at Target

This one is a simpler gift: a Browns mug, featuring the team logo on a brown background. It serves as a decoration for your desk when not in use, and proudly shows your football fandom as you go up to the coffee maker.

Cleveland Browns Rally Mug $14 Start your day off right cheering for your team while sipping your morning coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. This 11-oz capacity ceramic mug makes a great gift and is perfect for the devoted fan! Features prominent team logo on the front and back, and comes in team color. $14 at Target

Lastly, we have a pint glass, which has the Browns logo on it as well as the word “CLEVELAND” in alternating orange and brown letters. Whether it’s water, milk, beer, or some other drink, it’s another piece to add to your Browns collection for Father’s Day.