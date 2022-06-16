Browns release 2022 training camp schedule

The Cleveland Browns released their 2022 training camp schedule on Thursday.

Camp will open on July 27 at team headquarters in Berea, and the first of 11 practices that will be open to the public will be on July 30. Any practice that is open to the public will begin at 2 p.m. with gates opening one hour prior.

Mark your calendars! The dates for #BrownsCamp are set — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 16, 2022

Fans will be able to start reserving tickets on June 23 at 10 a.m., with season-ticket holders receiving access starting on June 21, according to clevelandbrowns.com. The club will not offer printed tickets and each account may register for up to four tickets for each practice session.

In addition to July 30, practices that are open to the fans include:

August 1

August 2

August 3

August 5

August 6

August 7

August 9

August 14

August 15

August 16

In addition to training camp, the Browns will play preseason games on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 12, at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on August 21, and at home against the Chicago Bears on August 27.

Training camp will end on August 19, just prior to the preseason game against the Eagles.

The NFL previously released roster cutdown dates for this season, with each coming right after a preseason game:

August 16, rosters are cut from 90 to 85

August 23, rosters are cut from 85 to 80

August 30, rosters are cut from 80 to 53

The Browns open the regular season on September 11 when they face the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Learn more about training camp by visiting clevelandbrowns.com.