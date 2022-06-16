Cleveland Browns sign 4th round pick, PK Cade York

The Cleveland Browns signed placekicker Cade York on Thursday.

The Browns selected York in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 124 overall selection.

We have signed rookie K Cade York — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 16, 2022

According to Over the Cap’s rookie pool estimate, York’s four-year contract will have a total value of $4.5 million with a signing bonus of $858,960. His base salary for 2022 will be $705,000 with a cap hit of $919,740.

The 6-foot-1 and 198-pound York is the highest-drafted kicker in the NFL since 2016, according to clevelanddbrowns.com. That year the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected kicker Robert Aguayo in the second round.

At LSU, York converted 15 field goals of more than 50 yards, which is a program record for the Tigers. He also made a program-record 118 consecutive extra points.

York was a Second-Team All-American in 2020 and earned Second-Team All-Southeastern Conference honors in 2021 after converting 15-of-18 field goal attempts and being perfect on 39 extra-point attempts.

The Browns appear confident enough in York’s potential that they released incumbent kickers Chase McLaughlin and Chris Blewitt just two days after selecting York in the draft.

Cleveland has now signed eight of its nine draft picks, with defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, a fourth-round selection, the lone unsigned player from the draft class.