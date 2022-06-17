- NFLPA’s Deshaun Watson Defense Will Target Three Prominent Owners, per Report (Sports Illustrated) “Watson could face a fine, suspension or nothing at all, but if an unpaid suspension is enacted under the personal conduct policy, ProFootballTalk reports that the NFLPA will “mobilize with an aggressive defense on Watson’s behalf.”
- Jadeveon Clowney re-signed with Cleveland Browns so he could play again with Deshaun Watson (ESPN) “Me and [Garrett] did some good things together,’’ Clowney said as the Browns completed their final minicamp practice at FirstEnergy Stadium.”
- Denzel Ward injured as Browns wrap up offseason program: Berea Report (cleveland.com) “They were unable to escape the injury bug, however, as Denzel Ward walked off the field into the locker room after appearing to injure his left leg.”
- Catherine Raiche Named Browns Assistant GM; NFL’s Highest-Ranking Female Exec (Bleacher Report) “Raiche will be replacing Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who left Cleveland to take the Minnesota Vikings’ general manager job earlier this offseason.”
- Lamar Jackson Reacts To Deshaun Watson’s Massive Contract (The Spun) “Jackson’s base salary for the 2022 season is $23 million.”
- Amari Cooper believes Cleveland ‘suits me really well’ (clevelandbrowns.com) “I’m comfortable,” Cooper said Thursday after the third and final practice of mandatory minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium. “There’s great tradition here, a great football environment, which I love.”
- Anthony Walker encouraged by Browns’ relationship-building efforts after ‘standoffish’ 2021 (nfl.com) “In fact, it seemed the displeasure with the environment in Berea extended beyond the locker room.”
- Six Browns Primed For A Breakout Season (YouTube) Quincy Carrier projects which players are poised for big years for the Cleveland Browns in 2022
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/17/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
