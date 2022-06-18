Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/18/22)

- NFL will argue for ‘significant’ suspension of Deshaun Watson (Washington Post) - The NFL will argue that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should receive a “significant” suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, multiple people familiar with the case said Friday. The league “probably” will seek a suspension of one full season for Watson, a person on Watson’s side of the case said Friday.
- No structural damage to foot of Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (beaconjournal.com) - Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward provided a scare to the Browns on their final day of minicamp Thursday. On Friday, he provided a reason for everyone to exhale a bit. An MRI and X-ray on the left foot which Ward injured during Thursday’s practice inside First Energy Stadium showed no structural damage, a league source confirmed to the Beacon Journal.
- Browns guard Wyatt Teller knows the business side of football as well as anyone and hopes the best for Baker Mayfield (cleveland.com) - Wyatt Teller knows the two sides of football about as well as anyone on the Browns roster. He experienced it firsthand when the Bills traded him to the Browns at the tail end of the preseason in 2019.
- Amari Cooper believes Cleveland ‘suits me really well’ (clevelandbrowns.com) - Not much can catch eight-year veteran WR Amari Cooper off guard. Cooper, who has spent the last month adjusting to his third NFL team since he was drafted fourth overall in 2015, has seen just about everything in the league. He knows various offensive systems. He knows what it takes to go up against the best defenders in the game. He knows what it takes to be a part of a smooth, efficient passing game.
NFL:
- Five biggest NFL questions as teams break until training camp (NFL.com) - After its longest regular season and most frenetic offseason, the NFL is finally pausing for its version of summer vacation. For some (or all) of the time before training camps open in the last week of July, players will go home, coaches might sneak out to the golf course and the practice fields will be empty. None of this should be confused with relaxation, though. There are plenty of issues lingering around the league, some of which will likely be solved by the time camps open, others that will probably turn into primary storylines for the season.
- Why Art McNally will be the first official enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (ESPN) - Art McNally spent 58 years in the NFL, first as a referee and then as an officiating executive. Throughout the decades, he publicly listed the phone number of his suburban Philadelphia home. Let’s just say it rang a lot, courtesy of fans who were certain McNally’s officials had conspired against their team.
- Giants’ Justin Hilliard suspended for violating NFL PED policy (New York Daily News) - New York Giants’ linebacker Justin Hilliard has been suspended for the first two games of the 2022 season. The NFL released a statement on Friday announcing that the 25-year old had violated the league’s performance enhancing substance policy.
