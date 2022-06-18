 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/18/22)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Saturday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns:

NFL:

  • Five biggest NFL questions as teams break until training camp (NFL.com) - After its longest regular season and most frenetic offseason, the NFL is finally pausing for its version of summer vacation. For some (or all) of the time before training camps open in the last week of July, players will go home, coaches might sneak out to the golf course and the practice fields will be empty. None of this should be confused with relaxation, though. There are plenty of issues lingering around the league, some of which will likely be solved by the time camps open, others that will probably turn into primary storylines for the season.
  • Why Art McNally will be the first official enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (ESPN) - Art McNally spent 58 years in the NFL, first as a referee and then as an officiating executive. Throughout the decades, he publicly listed the phone number of his suburban Philadelphia home. Let’s just say it rang a lot, courtesy of fans who were certain McNally’s officials had conspired against their team.
  • Giants’ Justin Hilliard suspended for violating NFL PED policy (New York Daily News) - New York Giants’ linebacker Justin Hilliard has been suspended for the first two games of the 2022 season. The NFL released a statement on Friday announcing that the 25-year old had violated the league’s performance enhancing substance policy.

