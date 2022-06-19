Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/19/22)

- Deshaun Watson uncertainty puts more focus on Jacoby Brissett once Browns open training camp (Beacon Journal) - The offseason program was essentially spent with the Browns preparing for one quarterback to start. By the time training camp begins in late July, a different QB could be the starter.
- 5 takeaways from Browns mandatory minicamp (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Browns concluded their mandatory minicamp Thursday with a practice at FirstEnergy Stadium, the third and final tune-up of the week and last the team will have until training camp begins in late July. Here’s five takeaways from minicamp.
- Denzel Ward’s injury not considered serious, per source (Browns Zone) - Cornerback Denzel Ward’s injury isn’t considered serious after he walked off the field Thursday during the final practice of the offseason, a team source told The Chronicle-Telegram.
- Browns reportedly willing to pay Panthers half of Baker Mayfield’s salary (Panthers Wire) - How much is too much when it comes to the Carolina Panthers and Baker Mayfield? With the Panthers still looking to upgrade under center and the Cleveland Browns still looking to offload its disgruntled former No. 1 overall pick, a deal between the two sides seems sensible. But, as is often the case in life, it’s all about the money.
NFL:
- Pete Carroll says Seattle Seahawks in ‘good shape’ with Geno Smith, Drew Lock (ESPN) - Drew Lock learned an important lesson last offseason while battling Teddy Bridgewater to be the Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback. He fixated on who won each practice, and as he realized after losing the competition, that mindset did him no good.
- Ravens’ 2022 season is filled with ‘what-ifs,’ but that’s what makes it interesting (Baltimore Sun) - The Ravens have made improvements heading into the 2022 season, but not enough to make a deep run in the playoffs. Well, not yet anyway.
- Case Keenum happy to be ‘wanted’ by Bills: ‘It feels great to have a team like this’ (NFL.com) - According to all 32 NFL teams, Case Keenum wasn’t worth a draft pick in 2012. He’s since been traded for a handful of late-round picks — leading Keenum to joke that he considers himself a late-round selection — and the latest deal brought him to a situation the quarterback sees as ideal. Keenum is preparing to serve as the 2022 backup to dynamite signal-caller Josh Allen in Buffalo, home to a team that proved it didn’t just settle for his services — it wanted Keenum.
