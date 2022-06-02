- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to face 24th civil case, attorney says (Fox News) “I will be filing a 24th case soon,” Buzbee told the Associated Press in a text message, without providing details on the case.“
- Myles Garrett on Cleveland Browns’ QBs: Baker Mayfield will ‘land on his feet’; won’t be ‘judge’ of Deshaun Watson allegations (ESPN) “People come and go, and this is one of those changes,” Garrett said of Mayfield, who has not attended Cleveland’s OTAs so far“
- Browns expect David Njoku to continue ‘evolution’ at TE (clevelandbrowns.com) “I love blocking,” he said. “Honestly, I fell in love with it because at a point, it was all that I was really doing, so I had two options: I can either cry about it, or just slam people. I chose to block, and I enjoy it now.”
- Garrett, Njoku join voluntary OTAs, four veterans not in attendance (Browns Wire) “While all coaches, and fans, would prefer that all of the players are in attendance for the voluntary activities, many players pick and choose what they believe is best for them.”
- Odell Beckham Sends Message on Beef With Browns QB Baker Mayfield (heavy.com) “Odell got to be one of the best teammates I’ve ever had,” Owusu-Koramoah said on the “Varsity House” podcast this week, a sentiment Newsome was quick to second.“
- Ja’Marr Chase reveals which CB he studied the most after head-to-head showdown (Bengals Wire) “The first main person I really started to study was that freakin’ cat from the Browns, (Denzel) Ward,” Chase said, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.“
- Where Did The Browns Upgrade The Roster? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier examines the machinations of the Browns’ offseason and assesses if we’ve improved and how.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/2/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
