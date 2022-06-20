- Browns seeking their first new stadium since returning to NFL in 1999, per report (CBS) “If the Browns get a new stadium, it would only be the third stadium in the team’s history.”
- 3 reasons Browns need to give Kareem Hunt a new contract (Dawg Pound Daily) “While Hunt has been a No. 1 back in the league — he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2017 and won the league rushing title as a rookie — he’s come to the Browns and has been the second back in tandem with Nick Chubb.”
- Browns WR Amari Cooper has yet to reach peak form: ‘I look forward to doing that here’ (Akron Beacon Journal) “Hopefully as I continue to make plays when the games start rolling around, I get all those opportunities in the game to show that I’m that guy.”
- Browns Share MRI Results After CB Denzel Ward Suffers Foot Injury (heavy.com) “Cover cornerback Denzel Ward suffered a foot injury on Thursday, June 16, the last day of the team’s mandatory minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium.”
- Would The Browns Trade For Robbie Anderson? Q&A (YouTube) Quincy Carrier explores whether Cleveland might make a play for the Panthers WR and answers viewer questions.
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/20/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
Loading comments...