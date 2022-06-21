- Browns Address Reports They Are Seeking New Stadium (The Spun) “As we have consistently communicated, along with the City of Cleveland, the Greater Cleveland Partnership and other prominent local organizations, we have been immersed in discussing ways to best approach the lakefront’s future and the stadium naturally is a critical piece to the long-term execution of such a project,”
- 17 free agents to be the Browns could trade for this season (Browns Wire) “While GM Andrew Berry may not want to trade a lot of future draft assets, finding a player that fits the team’s needs in 2022 might be worth it.”
- Athleticism of Cleveland Browns Deshaun Watson draws raves (Akron Beacon Journal) “He’s professional, he works extremely hard, he’s studying, you can tell that he cares about it. I know he wants to win games and I’m thankful to have him in the backfield.”
- Cleveland Browns: 3 remaining free agents to seal the deal (Dawg Pound Daily) “These remaining three free agents could really solidify this team even if Watson isn’t available.”
- The Sooner The Baker Mayfield Situation Is Resolved, The Better For Everyone (PFT) “When it comes to the potential trade of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, the deadline widely is viewed as the start of training camp.”
- Eight Cities That Would Be Perfect Spots for NFL Expansion (Bleacher Report) “Ohio is already home to the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals. Could this Midwestern state really support a third NFL franchise?”
- 2022 NFL Defensive Player Of The Year Odds & Predictions: Favorites, Contenders, Longshots (Gaming Today) “Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett has the shortest odds to claim 2022 Defensive Player of the Year”
- Should The Browns Build A Dome? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier explores the pros and cons of a hypothetical domed home ballpark.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/21/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
