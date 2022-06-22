Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/22/22)

- Deshaun Watson settles 20 civil suits, faces NFL suspension (10 WBNS) “Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents all 24 women, said Tuesday in a statement that once the paperwork is finished on the 20 settlements, “those particular cases will be dismissed.”
- Browns sign LB Dakota Allen (clevelandbrowns.com) “Allen (6-1, 232) is a fourth-year player from Texas Tech.”
- Cleveland Browns top 10 quarterbacks in franchise history (Dawg Pound Daily) “Heading into the 2022 season, the Cleveland Browns are once again turning the ball over to a new quarterback — or at least they will be when he’s cleared to play by the league.”
- Does it make sense for the Cleveland Browns to trade Kareem Hunt? (WKYC) “The guys agree that it doesn’t make sense to trade Kareem Hunt despite him being one of the best running backs in the NFL.”
- Browns Could Pursue Another Quarterback Trade Moving Forward, per Report (Sports Illustrated) “According to ESPN’s Jake Trotter, Cleveland could continue looking outside the organization for quarterback help.”
- Grant Delpit Poised for Breakout Season? (Yardbarker) “Putting multiple able-bodied safeties on the field simultaneously affords defenses supreme flexibility.”
- Browns To Pursue Tight Ends? (Pro Football Rumors) “The Browns also sound like they’re committed to 2020 fourth-round pick Harrison Bryant.”
NFL:
- TOP 10 BEST QUARTERBACKS OF ALL TIME IN NFL HISTORY (scottfujita.com) “You may have heard people talk about the top 1, top 2, or top 3 positions. What about the rest?”
Loading comments...