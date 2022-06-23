- Report: Seahawks have ‘high-level of interest’ in Baker Mayfield (Browns Wire) “Despite the possibility of a lengthy suspension for Watson, it seems unlikely that the Browns or Mayfield would want to stay together in 2022.”
- NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield, Seahawks Rumors (The Spun) “While a trade deal between either of these teams has yet to go down, the Seahawks still reportedly have a “high level of interest” in acquiring Mayfield ahead of the 2022 NFL season.”
- Cleveland Browns Considering Trade For Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo (OutKick) “The benefit of this trade scenario will be both teams unloading high-profile players looking for a new home.”
- O.J. Simpson Suggests Some Of Deshaun Watson’s Accusers Might Have Been Lying (Daily Caller) “You know, I do believe that some of the girls just jumped aboard, but who knows.”
- Browns Breakdowns: What MJ Emerson Jr. brings at cornerback (clevelandbrowns.com) “Emerson, a cornerback from Mississippi State, is the biggest player the Browns have at the position, and he can use his long arms and tall frame to be physical with opposing receivers.”
- 9 Cleveland Browns wideouts who will make NFL rosters this season (Dawg Pound Daily) “The Cleveland Browns literally have insane depth at wide receiver going into summer camp.”
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/23/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
Loading comments...