Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/24/22)

- David Njoku to attend Tight End U (Browns Wire) “Njoku will be joining the whose-who of NFL tight ends at Travis Kelce’s Tight End University”
- Report: NFL and NFLPA have discussed negotiated punishment for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson (WKYC) “Earlier this week, Watson reached settlements with 20 of his 24 accusers, which resulted in those 20 cases being dismissed. In a statement, an NFL spokesperson said that the settlements wouldn’t play a factor in the league’s investigation into Watson, who could be punished if it’s found he violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy.”
- Baker Mayfield Rumors: Panthers Trade ‘Realistic Possibility’; Browns QB 100% Healthy (Bleacher Report) “The Panthers, meanwhile, have been one of the teams most regularly linked to Mayfield, given Sam Darnold’s mediocre play last season.”
- Seahawks have ‘high-level’ interest in Browns’ Baker Mayfield: Report (Fox News) “A league source told CBS Sports Wednesday the Seahawks are still gathering information on Mayfield but remain highly interested in adding the former No. 1 draft pick to their roster in the absence of veteran Russell Wilson. “
- Panthers must not enter Baker Mayfield bidding war with Seahawks (Cat Crave) “Moving forward with Sam Darnold as the team’s starter is a major gamble and unless Matt Corral adjusts far better than anticipated, it would be shocking to see nobody else come through the door.”
- Baker Mayfield contract extension in Seattle on the horizon? (Dawg Pound Daily) “This seems like there is a lot of traction here and it is very telling that Seattle is willing to potentially extend Mayfield, who is coming off an injury-plagued, drama-filled season.”
- The Browns Have Two Quarterback Problems With Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield (Sports Illustrated) “I have not seen the contract, but have been told about the forfeiture provisions by a league source, and here is what you need to know.”
- Browns: Joe Haden Instagram hints at interest in return to Cleveland (Fansided) “The good news is that Cleveland looks like they may have one of the best defenses in the league.”
- Cleveland Browns: Weighing in on a possible Sione Takitaki Extension (Orange And Brown Report) “A starter the past two years, Takitaki has been a steady presence for the Browns on the defensive side of the football when he is on the field.”
- Watson Settles 20 Cases, Hunt Wants A New Deal (YouTube) Quincy Carrier offers his perspective on a few of the most recent important Browns occurrences.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/24/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
