Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/25/22)

- Report: NFLPA thinks NFL wants to suspend Deshaun Watson for 2022 (Browns Wire) - The NFL Players Association is getting the sense that the NFL will eventually hand down a full-season suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. The NFLPA thinks the NFL might even choose an indefinite suspension lasting at least one year.
- David Njoku calls contract extension ‘great achievement’ and is ‘ready to work’ to become even better (clevelandbrowns.com) - David Njoku can confidently say he emerged as a better player from the ups and downs he experienced in his first five years in Cleveland. He endured a winless season. He went through injuries and difficult spells — both with himself and the whole team — of COVID-19. He’s coped with learning how to be comfortable with all areas of the tight end position at the NFL level.
- Young Cleveland Browns fans grill Denzel Ward about Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield (Beacon Journal) - Denzel Ward wearing a walking boot didn’t cause some of the youth football campers who questioned the Browns two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Thursday afternoon to pull any punches.
- Baker Mayfield to Panthers still a realistic possibility (cleveland.com) - Baker Mayfield could still start for the Panthers against the Browns in Carolina on Sept. 11. The mandatory minicamps for both teams came and went last week with Mayfield still in the orange and brown instead of Carolina blue, but trading him to the Panthers remains a realistic possibility.
NFL:
- Big-money extension, holdout, trade? Where things stand between Seahawks, DK Metcalf (ESPN) - If DK Metcalf had any doubt at the end of last season whether he’d get a contract extension from the Seattle Seahawks, you couldn’t tell based on this response: “It’s gonna get done, in my opinion,” Metcalf said in January. “I’m just gonna let the chips fall where they may and let God and the Seahawks and my agent take care of the rest. I know everything is going to work out just fine.” A lot has happened since.
- Chargers QB Justin Herbert not concerned with future contract talks: ‘Whatever happens, happens’ (NFL.com) - Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was a revelation during his rookie season and proved in Year 2 that he has the talent and staying power to be one of the next young faces of the NFL. With an Offensive Rookie of the Year award on his shelf and a trip to Pro Bowl in 2021, Herbert will soon enter the line of quarterbacks set to receive a massive extension. He becomes eligible for one next offseason.
- Disney, Apple and Amazon keep waiting as NFL considers Sunday Ticket offers (cnbc.com) - Disney, Apple and Amazon have all submitted bids to become the new broadcast rights owner of the National Football League’s out-of-market Sunday Ticket package. They’re just waiting to find out who wins.
