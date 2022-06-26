 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/26/22)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
Cleveland Browns Madatory Minicamp Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns:

  • Deshaun Watson’s NFL disciplinary hearing scheduled for Tuesday (ESPN) - Deshaun Watson’s hearing before the NFL and NFLPA’s jointly appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson is scheduled to begin Tuesday, league sources told ESPN.
  • Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah looking to ‘connect body, mind and spirit’ (Beacon Journal) - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is spending this week trying to help bring football to parts of Africa, a part of the inaugural NFL Africa: The Touchdown program. There’s more to the week-long trip, which began on Tuesday in Ghana, for the second-year Browns linebacker than just giving to others. In a lot of ways, it’s part of a larger plan for Owusu-Koramoah to find something deeper within himself that can benefit him when he returns to the field for training camp.
  • Why Deshaun Watson went from ‘I just want to clear my name’ to settling most of the sexual misconduct claims (cleveland.com) - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stood before a scrum of reporters on June 14 and said that he had no intentions of settling any of the 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits filed against him over the last year. One week later, an attorney representing two dozen of Watson’s accusers announced that Watson had agreed to settle all but four of the lawsuits. The reversal from Watson’s public vow to vindicate himself may have surprised fans. But attorneys who have defended high-profile clients against criminal and civil complaints told cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer that settlements in such cases are common and often times the most sensible route for defendants to take, even if they are being falsely accused.
  • Kevin Stefanski not ranked among top NFL play callers (Browns Wire) - When the Cleveland Browns hired Kevin Stefanski as their head coach, he quickly brought within him the wide zone run scheme and mirrored pass game with him from Minnesota. Interesting, Stefanski was somewhat of a neophyte to the scheme having just implemented it with the Vikings. Despite some early success, Cleveland’s head coach gets no love from Pro Football Focus’ Eric Eager.

NFL:

