Browns Reacts Survey: Who starts the most games at QB, and how many wins for Cleveland?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country.

The Browns’ quarterback situation could become a bit clearer this week, between a possible suspension decision on Deshaun Watson, or if the Browns trade Baker Mayfield to the Seattle Seahawks. Regardless of how things play out, who starts the most games under center for Cleveland this year remains a guessing game — which is what one of our SB Nation Reacts questions asks below.

The other question asks you to vote on how many wins the Browns will have in 2022. That also seems like a tough question to answer — does your opinion change, for example, if Watson is under center as opposed to Jacoby Brissett? It should because of how much Cleveland is paying Watson; but also, maybe the Browns are so deep at other positions that they can be a playoff team without him.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/5CESQ3/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.