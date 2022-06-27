- Deshaun Watson’s NFL hearing will begin Tuesday (Browns Wire) “It was expected that the league would look to complete the investigation and seek a ruling from the independent arbitrator before training camp begins.”
- 3 Cleveland Browns who will struggle to start 2022 season (Dawg Pound Daily) “Regardless of who is at quarterback this team has as much talent as any other they have fielded since its return in 1999.”
- NFL World Reacts To Browns Quarterback Trade Speculation (The Spun) “According to reports, the Browns are already considering some other quarterback trades.”
- Browns Not Seeking OL, DL Additions? (Pro Football Rumors) “In terms of depth, 2021 fourth-rounder James Hudson is in line to remain the team’s top swingman.”
- Predicting when the Seahawks will add Baker Mayfield to the team (12th Man Rising) “There have been rumors lately that one thing potentially holding up a trade for Mayfield right now is Seattle thinking of adding Mayfield and then working out a longer deal than the one year Mayfield currently has on his contract.”
- Is There A Chance Baker Could Play For The Browns In 2022? No [Q&A] (YouTube) Quincy Carrier responds to some questions his viewers have about the Browns.
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/27/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
Loading comments...