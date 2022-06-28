- NFL recommends indefinite suspension, no less than a year, for Deshaun Watson (USA Today) “The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized by either party to comment on the matter.”
- Deshaun Watson’s legal team set to face off versus NFL (Yahoo) “Two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints stemming from the allegations.”
- State of the 2022 Cleveland Browns: Beyond Deshaun Watson, core is loaded with talent (nfl.com) “2022 breakout star: David Njoku, tight end. Dude led the Browns in receiving touchdowns last year.”
- Browns secondary gets very high ranking from PFF (Browns Wire) “The Browns made the top tier, coming in third in the “where do offenses even attack?” subheading.”
- Jadeveon Clowney enjoying defensive continuity in 2nd Browns season (clevelandbrowns.com) “We get along well. We’ve got a good group,” Clowney said on the final day of mandatory minicamp on June 16.”
- The Best Player On The Browns Is...[According To PFF] (YouTube) Quincy Carrier reacts to recent rankings of Browns’ players by Pro Football Focus
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/28/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.
Loading comments...