77% of Browns fans think Jacoby Brissett will start the most games at QB in 2022

Fans voted in our SB Nation Reacts poll the other day on two pressing questions for the upcoming season. The results are below.

First up was the question of who Browns fans think will end up starting the most games at quarterback in 2022. Obviously, this question was asked and answered with Watson’s discipline verdict pending. With that in mind, 77% of fans believe the Jacoby Brissett will end up starting the most games at quarterback. Considering the type of playoff-contending roster that Cleveland has built and how the front office attempted to be bold at quarterback by casting Baker Mayfield aside in favor of Deshaun Watson, it seems even more deflating to be stuck with a backup.

The other question pertained to how many wins fans predict Cleveland will have this season. 42% of fans think Cleveland will only have 6-8 wins, which equates to a below .500 record. 39% of fans were more optimistic, saying 9-11 wins.

