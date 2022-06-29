Browns Reacts Survey: Which rookie to look forward to in camp, and Myles Garrett’s 2022 sack total

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country.

Training camp begins in just over a month for the Cleveland Browns, and we’ll be getting ready for all of our annual positional previews here at Dawgs By Nature. We also have some more survey questions to get ready for the season.

The first question involves the Browns’ rookie draft class. We didn’t list everyone in the poll, but we’ve included the team’s top 5 draft picks in the question of, “Which rookie you are most eager to see in training camp?” The options are CB Martin Emerson, DE Alex Wright, WR David Bell, DT Perrion Winfrey, and K Cade York. I have a hunch as to who I think will be the top vote-getter, but I’ll keep quiet until I post the results.

The other question asks how many sacks you think DE Myles Garrett will get in 2022. Although he seems like the type of player who can easily have a 20-sack season, it is far easier said than done, and last year was his highest total with 16 sacks.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/5IMUTX/">Please take our survey</a>

