- Could Browns bring back Baker? Mayfield: ‘It’s been pretty obvious’ how it’ll go (Yahoo) “Judging by Mayfield’s responses on the matter, that scenario still feels pretty remote, albeit not impossible.”
- Baker Mayfield: Cleveland Browns would have to reach out to reconcile, but ‘both sides’ ready ‘to move on’ (ESPN) “I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out,” Mayfield told reporters during his youth football camp in Norman, Oklahoma.”
- Baker Mayfield on potential Browns reconciliation: ‘The mutual decision on both sides is to move on’ (nfl.com) “The support staff in Cleveland, the people in Cleveland; it’s a great sports town. I’m thankful for it.”
- 10 Superstars the Cleveland Browns could have drafted since 1999 (Dawg Pound Daily) “The Browns have made picks inside the top-10 on 11 different occasions, including 10 in the top-five and four No. 1 overall picks.”
- Sashi Brown has reached the top of the NFL’s executive ladder (The Washington Post) “Haslam’s ownership style made it impracticable for an executive to implement his preferred vision. Haslam would seek opinions from a wide array of people in the organization, then do what he wanted to do in the first place.”
- Jimmy Garoppolo trade to Browns is possible (just not likely) (Niner Noise) “Instead, general manager John Lynch and Co. retained the hope for a market picking back up on the Niners’ proverbial lame-duck signal-caller.’
- Clearing Up Fact And Fiction In “New” Baker Trade Rumors (YouTube) Quincy Carrier attempts to put into context a lot of the things being reported about a potential trade partner for the Browns’ QB
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/29/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
