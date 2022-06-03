- Why the Browns aren’t crazy for paying TE David Njoku more than $13.6 million a year (cleveland.com) “It’s actually my first time hearing that the Browns overpaid me,” Njoku said in his podium interview after OTAs on Wednesday.“
- Browns teammates reveal ‘crazy thing’ about explosive Odell Beckham-Baker Mayfield split (New York Post) “Browns teammates liked Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham — the quarterback and receiver just didn’t like each other.”
- Cleveland Browns Going for Broke (Football Outsiders) “Njoku finished 24th among NFL tight ends and second among Cleveland Browns tight ends, behind Austin Hooper, with 38 receptions last year.”
- Rumor: Kareem Hunt’s future with Browns gets a crucial update (Clutch Points) “The Browns may soon have to deal with a dilemma regarding the future of Hunt with the team. He has a mere one year remaining on his contract, as he has a $6.25 million cap hit for the 2022 campaign.”
- Myles Garrett to treat defensive teammates to trip to South Beach (Browns Wire) “Deshaun Watson led the offense on a trip to the Bahamas prior to the start of OTAs and now Garrett is gathering his side of the ball in Miami for a similar trip.”
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/3/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
Loading comments...