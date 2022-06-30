- Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary hearing will continue Thursday (nfl.com) “Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, and the NFLPA’s attorneys are expected to argue that neither the alleged violations against Watson nor precedence of past suspensions handed down by the NFL support a suspension of such length.”
- Cleveland Browns’ Kareem Hunt healthy and looking for new deal to remain at home (Akron Beacon Journal) “You know, it’s tough because I’m not used to sitting at home and watching some games on the couch and stuff like that,” Hunt said Wednesday at his youth camp at his alma mater, Willoughby South High School.”
- Has Baker Mayfield really “moved on” from the Cleveland Browns? (WKYC) “The guys react to Baker Mayfield’s comments about playing for the Cleveland Browns again. They all agree that Baker Mayfield needs to show maturity.”
- Should Browns try to mend fences with Baker Mayfield? ‘GMFB’ (MSN) The “Good Morning Football” crew discusses how the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield will move forward.
- Booming WR market makes Cowboys’ Amari Cooper trade look worse (The Landry Hat) “Not only was Cooper, who is still considered one of the top wide receivers in the league, likely worth $20 million based on this market, but he also was certainly worth more than the measly fifth-round draft pick the Cowboys got in return”
- OBJ reportedly finds a buyer for his $3.3 million Ohio mansion (Fox 8) “Listed for $3.3 million, TMZ Sports reports the buyer is getting a “sick deal” on the Columbia Station property, which is currently under contract on Zillow.”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/30/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
