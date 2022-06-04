Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/4/22)

- ‘Consistency’ could unlock even better version of Myles Garrett (Beacon Journal) - Myles Garrett is already one of the NFL’s best defensive players. Going into his sixth season, is it possible for an even better version of the Browns’ All-Pro defensive end? Garrett’s coaches certainly believe that’s not expecting too much.
- Browns believe K Cade York is ‘right guy for our stadium, for our city’ (clevelandbrowns.com) - Mike Priefer shed a few tears when the Browns traded for two additional fourth round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Priefer, entering his fourth season as the Browns’ special teams coordinator, knew whom one of the picks was likely going to be used for: Cade York, the kicker he fell in love with in the months leading up to the draft.
- Early OTAs give insight into possible starting defense (Browns Wire) - The Cleveland Browns, like the rest of the NFL, are very early in their offseason programs. With the second week of OTAs ending on Thursday, Cleveland has a lot of unanswered questions.
- A 24th suit against Deshaun Watson will be filed Monday by a massage therapist alleging sexual misconduct, attorney Tony Buzbee says (cleveland.com) - A 24th civil suit will be filed against Deshaun Watson on Monday by a massage therapist alleging sexual misconduct during past appointments, attorney Tony Buzbee told cleveland.com. The 23rd suit was filed Tuesday by Buzbee’s client Nia Smith, and all 24 of the plaintiffs are represented by Buzbee.
NFL:
- Ryan Fitzpatrick retires from NFL: Ranking FitzMagic’s nine most memorable stops (NFL.com) - The long, winding journey of one of the most charismatic NFL characters came to an end when Ryan Fitzpatrick retired Thursday after 17 seasons. Despite never earning a Pro Bowl nod or playing in a postseason game, the man known as FitzMagic walks away as one of the most memorable players in recent NFL history. His flair off the field, exemplified by a bushy, often unkempt beard, was matched only by the helter-skelter style he sported on it.
- Jarvis Landry says Jameis Winston is one of the reasons he wanted to join Saints: ‘He’s a leader, man’ (CBS Sports) - The New Orleans Saints will return star wideout Michael Thomas this season, they took former Ohio State receiver Chris Olave with the No. 11 overall pick in the draft and then landed Jarvis Landry late in free agency on a one-year deal that is worth up to $6 million. This is a homecoming for Landry, as the Louisiana native played his college ball at LSU. That wasn’t the only reason he was attracted to the Saints, however, as Landry is also a fan of quarterback Jameis Winston.
- Brent Musburger no longer Raiders radio announcer (Las Vegas Review-Journal) - Brent Musburger announced on Twitter on Friday he will no longer be the radio play-by-play announcer for the Las Vegas Raiders.
- Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on becoming an NFL head coach: ‘I’ve just got to go get it’ (ESPN) - Eric Bieniemy acknowledged his disappointment over failing to get an NFL head-coaching job despite multiple interviews in recent seasons. “In reality it’s tough,’’ said Bieniemy, the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2018. “But I don’t let that keep me from doing what I do. I’m still alive, I’m breathing and I have an opportunity to work for a championship team. That’s the beauty of it.”
Loading comments...