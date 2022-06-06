- 5 reasons Cleveland Browns fans should be optimistic about 2022 season (Dawg Pound Daily) “We don’t have a quarterback controversy, but we do have a highly publicized new quarterback in town named Deshaun Watson”
- Cleveland Browns reportedly had conversations about Baker Mayfield staying in 2022 (Sports Naut) “The thinking is tied into the guaranteed money he is already owed and the possibility of needing a reliable starter if Watson serves a lengthy suspension.”
- Former QB Puts Browns on Notice for Baker Mayfield Trade Saga (heavy.com) “Cleveland has done Baker Mayfield dirty. The media has done Baker Mayfield dirty. The fact people have thrown him away and cast him as a low-level starter, I think is wrong.”
- Baker Mayfield Reportedly ‘Most Likely Option’ For Panthers: Fans React (The Spun) “Mayfield seems like the best, and most likely option over San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo even if Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson isn’t thrilled with the idea of Mayfield coming to Charlotte.”
- ‘OK, game on’: Mike Priefer admits to shedding tears after Browns drafted kicker Cade York (Canton Repository) “York is no stranger to kicking on the big stage. He was an LSU standout who was part of the 2019 College Football National Championship team.”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/5/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
