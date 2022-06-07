- Former Browns head coach Romeo Crennel retires from football (Browns Wire) “Under Crennel, the Browns went 24-40 with one winning season, 2007 with a 10-6 record.”
- 22nd Annual Cleveland Browns Foundation Golf Tournament tees off for charity (Spectrum News 1) “The program aims to inspire fans to volunteer for 10 hours each year.”
- Cleveland City Council passes resolution calling for FirstEnergy to relinquish naming rights to stadium (wkyc) “Through sponsorships like we have with the Browns, we look forward to continuing to enrich our communities for years to come.”
- Seahawks would pursue Baker Mayfield if Browns cut him (Seahawks Wire) “Mayfield struggled immensely last season while playing through a partially torn labrum.”
- As the lawsuits mount, do the Browns believe Deshaun Watson? (The Guardian) “Watson has denied all the accusations.”
- Browns Having Discussions About Odell Beckham: NFL World Reacts (The Spun) “Beckham scored just seven touchdowns in 29 games with Cleveland before quickly matching that tally (including the playoffs) in Los Angeles”
- Watson Has 24 Lawsuits Now, And More Browns News (YouTube) Quincy Carrier discusses DeShaun Watson specifically and the Cleveland Browns generally.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/7/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
