- Cleveland Browns betting big on David Njoku emerging as an elite tight end (ESPN) “Last week, Cleveland signed Njoku to a four-year extension worth almost $57 million, including $28 million guaranteed, a contract that made Njoku the league’s fifth-highest-paid tight end.
- Cleveland Browns: Why David Njoku got paid and Austin Hooper got cut (Dawg Pound Daily) “If a player plays in intense pain, as Mayfield did, but his performance suffers and it hurts the team and costs the team victories, the NFL is still going to judge the player for what he did on the field.”
- No Browns make NFLPA’s ‘Rising Stars’ lists (Browns Wire) “While the Browns may not have any rookies that would fit the preseason hype, Greg Newsome II and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are two young veterans that could be set up to break out this year.”
- Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to Head to Ghana With Other NFL Players (Sports Illustrated) “The second-year linebacker has recently been back over to Ghana, soon he will be back helping to run some camps for the youth over there.”
- Stats Show Why The Browns Moved On From Troy Hill (Browns Nation) “Last season in Cleveland, that coverage grade plummeted to 50.2.”
- Why The Browns Should Not Trade Kareem Hunt And More (YouTube) Quincy Carrier discusses why Kareem Hunt’s value to the Browns is probably greater than whatever we could trade him for.
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/8/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
Loading comments...