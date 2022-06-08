Browns announce new TV broadcast team for the preseason

The Cleveland Browns will have a new television broadcast team for the 2022 preseason.

On Wednesday, the team announced that Chris Rose and former left tackle Joe Thomas will be in the booth, with veteran reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala working as the sideline reporter for the three preseason games televised in the Cleveland market on WEWS News 5.

.@joethomas73, @ChrisRose and @AKinkhabwala will serve as our broadcast crew for 2022 preseason games on @WEWS

— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 8, 2022

Rose, who was born in the Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights, has worked for the NFL Network since 2012. He has handled play-by-play duties for NFL games on FOX, and worked in the studio for both FOX Sports and the MLB Network.

Thomas retired from the Browns following the 2017 season after an 11-year career that saw him take home 10 Pro Bowl selections and play an NFL-record 10,363 consecutive snaps at left tackle.

Kinkhabwala spent the past 10 years as a reporter with the NFL Network. That role turned her into a favorite for a large portion of Browns fans as her coverage of the AFC North Division often brought her to Cleveland to focus on the Browns.

This year’s preseason schedule has the Browns playing at the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 12 at 7 pm, at home vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on August 1 at 1 p.m., and finishing up with a home game against the Chicago Bears on August 27 at 7 p.m.

The 2022 regular season opens for Cleveland on September 11 with a road game against the Carolina Panthers.