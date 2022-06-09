- Cleveland Browns excuse Baker Mayfield from mandatory minicamp in ‘mutual decision’ (ESPN) “Cleveland has been unsuccessful so far this offseason in trading the former No. 1 overall pick.”
- Deshaun Watson Rethinks Life Choices After Finding Self On Browns (The Onion) “But then one day, it hit me: I’m in the Cleveland Browns’ home locker room, and I have no one to blame but myself.”
- Browns Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Baker Mayfield (The Spun) “It’s just a business. I think we all understand that,”
- Cleveland Browns: 3 cornerstone players to build around (Dawg Pound Daily) “Now the Browns have one of the best rosters in the NFL, and they have also at least three legitimate players that could be a cornerstone to almost every team in the NFL.”
- 2022 NFL RB unit rankings: Cleveland Browns lead the way while Dallas Cowboys land in top 10 (PFF) “Nick Chubb is arguably the best pure runner in the NFL. Over the last four seasons, Chubb ranks first among all qualifying running backs in PFF rushing grade (93.1), yards after contact per rushing attempt (4.1) and forced missed tackles per rushing attempt (0.25).”
- Call Me Crazy, Browns Can Go 10-7 w/Brissett (If It Came Down To It) (YouTube) Quincy Carrier prognosticates how well the Browns might do if Jacoby Brissett ends up being QB1
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/9/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
