- Deshaun Watson’s Disciplinary Hearing Concludes After Three Days (NBC Boston) “Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association, will determine whether Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.”
- Deshaun Watson’s four active lawsuits revealed after dismissal notices filed in court (USA Today) “This was an expected formality, but it also revealed exactly which cases are settled and which four remain active after all 24 women accused Watson of sexual misconduct in massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021.”
- Odell Beckham Jr. Commissions Painting That Appears To Shade Cleveland Browns (BET) “The painted work shows OBJ in his current team’s uniform trying to help himself up wearing a Browns uniform.”
- PFF Rates Browns’ Secondary One Of The League’s Best (Yardbarker) “All of Cleveland’s recent moves to address the defensive secondary are apparently working out.”
- Why The Browns Prefer Brissett Over Baker (YouTube) Quincy Carrier compares the two non-DeShaun Watson Browns quarterbacks and offers his take on why the Browns will choose one over the other.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/1/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
