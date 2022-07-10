 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/10/22)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns:

  • Can David Njoku be a No. 1 tight end? (cleveland.com) - As a social media debate consumed Twitter earlier this offseason, Browns tight end David Njoku wasn’t paying attention. Njoku may have tuned out the social media noise, but on the field he will have to answer one burning question: Can he be a No. 1 tight end?
  • Cleveland Browns banking on continuity (Beacon Journal) - Nobody may be better positioned to speak of a lack of continuity which has historically plagued the Browns for the past two decades than Joel Bitonio. That’s why Bitonio can appreciate why the Browns are entering this upcoming season with the same four individuals in those positions – general manager (Andrew Berry), coach (Kevin Stefanski), offensive coordinator (Alex Van Pelt) and defensive coordinator (Joe Woods) – for the third consecutive season.
  • The Baker Mayfield era inspired strong feelings — pro and con (Browns Zone) - It was the best of times; it was the worst of times. It was Baker’s time. And there was never a dull moment. Love him or hate him, and you were one or the other, because nobody ever, most especially he himself, was neutral about No. 6.
  • Browns salary cap update after Baker Mayfield trade (Browns Wire) - Creativity with contracts has helped the Cleveland Browns push salary cap hits down the road. Despite all of those big contracts and all the money handed out this year, the Browns have almost $50 million in salary-cap space in 2022.

NFL:

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...