Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/10/22)

- Can David Njoku be a No. 1 tight end? (cleveland.com) - As a social media debate consumed Twitter earlier this offseason, Browns tight end David Njoku wasn’t paying attention. Njoku may have tuned out the social media noise, but on the field he will have to answer one burning question: Can he be a No. 1 tight end?
- Cleveland Browns banking on continuity (Beacon Journal) - Nobody may be better positioned to speak of a lack of continuity which has historically plagued the Browns for the past two decades than Joel Bitonio. That’s why Bitonio can appreciate why the Browns are entering this upcoming season with the same four individuals in those positions – general manager (Andrew Berry), coach (Kevin Stefanski), offensive coordinator (Alex Van Pelt) and defensive coordinator (Joe Woods) – for the third consecutive season.
- The Baker Mayfield era inspired strong feelings — pro and con (Browns Zone) - It was the best of times; it was the worst of times. It was Baker’s time. And there was never a dull moment. Love him or hate him, and you were one or the other, because nobody ever, most especially he himself, was neutral about No. 6.
- Browns salary cap update after Baker Mayfield trade (Browns Wire) - Creativity with contracts has helped the Cleveland Browns push salary cap hits down the road. Despite all of those big contracts and all the money handed out this year, the Browns have almost $50 million in salary-cap space in 2022.
NFL:
- Packers second-year WR Amari Rodgers believes he’s showing coaches they ‘can trust me’ in 2022 (NFL.com) - Arriving in Green Bay as a 2021 third-round pick, Amari Rodgers was looked upon as a hopeful complement to Davante Adams in the Packers’ wide receiver corps. With Adams having departed in a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders, Rodgers’ maturation and role for the the Packers in 2022 will be all the more crucial after an underwhelming rookie campaign. He’s confident his play will improve and his versatility will be a springboard for future success.
- The best offseason move for all 16 NFC teams (PFF) - A handful of 2021 playoff teams lost more talent than they added, namely the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys, but every transaction big or small can still make an impact. Sometimes, the deals you don’t make can also be your best long-term moves. Let’s examine the best offseason move for all 16 NFC teams.
- Hank Goldberg, betting maven and sports radio star, dies at 82 (New York Times) - A New Jersey fan of sports and gambling who became one of the country’s top television handicappers: What are the odds?
- NFL will select new Sunday Ticket partner by fall, Commissioner Roger Goodell says (CNBC) - The National Football League plans to select a streaming service as its new Sunday Ticket partner and will choose a winner by the fall, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday.
