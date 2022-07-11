- How Deshaun Watson’s Contract Is Impacting Lamar Jackson (Browns Nation) “While the original story about the Jackson contract wasn’t about money, something else points to a different story.”
- Browns have 2 of the top 10 interior OL men in the NFL (Browns Wire) “ESPN’s lists are made from a survey of “50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players.”
- 10 most undervalued Cleveland Browns of all-time (Dawg Pound Daily) “While Cleveland fans may value their time and efforts, many outside of the dawg pound aren’t giving these players their much-deserved respect.”
- ‘He brings the juice’: Browns RBs coach Stump Mitchell happy to be back from health hiatus (WEWS) “You can hear him getting at his guys from the sideline at any given practice, encouraging and correcting constantly.”
- Amari Cooper Triumphs 2022 BlitzChamps Group Stage (chess.com) “Chess.com’s newest event, BlitzChamps, the most ambitious crossover of 2022, commenced on Saturday, pitting six NFL all-stars against each other over the chess board in a bid for $100,000 for their favorite charity.”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/11/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
