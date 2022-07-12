- NFL’s case against Deshaun Watson is down to four accusers (Pro Football Talk) “As we hear it, the decision by the league to cut to five from four may not have been voluntary. The fifth woman’s claim, we’re told, may have been based solely on a media report.”
- Despite missed season, Watson makes ESPN’s ‘Top 10 QB’ list (Browns Wire) “Watson makes the list over Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr and Kyler Murray while being ranked one spot ahead of Dak Prescott.”
- NFL Execs: Browns’ Myles Garrett No Longer Top Rushing Threat (heavy.com) “July, perhaps the one month of moderate reprieve from a calendar otherwise overflowing with sports content, breeds some of the lists fans adore compiling and bickering back and forth about so fervently.”
- Fantasy Case Against Amari Cooper: Downgrading From Prescott to Watson to Brissett (Sports Illustrated) “Cooper’s 104 targets, 68 catches and 865 yards were also his lowest totals since 2017, when he played in a career-low 14 contests.”
- Two Browns Rookies Earn Preseason Honors (Yardbarker) “Even if Winfrey doesn’t win a starting job coming out of training camp, I expect the Browns to get him into the game in sub-packages regularly early in the season to attack the backfield.”
- How The Browns Will Fix Their Weaknesses (YouTube) Quincy Carrier explores some of the challenges the Browns are facing and what they’ll do to overcome them.
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/12/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
