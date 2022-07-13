Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/13/22)

- David Njoku Will Need To Earn His Contract This Season (Browns Nation) “Njoku’s second season with the Browns in 2018 saw him end the season with 56 receptions for 639 yards and four touchdowns.”
- Browns QB Deshaun Watson Posts Message Amid Suspension Drama (heavy.com) “Hearing briefs were due on Tuesday from the NFL and NFLPA to Judge Sue L. Robinson, who is making the ruling on Watson’s suspension.”
- Deshaun Watson Ruling May Still Be Weeks Away (Pro Football Rumors) “The length of Watson’s ban has long been expected before Browns training camp, which begins July 27, but the longer Sue Robinson’s ruling takes, the longer it will be before the Browns know how to proceed at quarterback.”
- Details emerge about beef between Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and QB Baker Mayfield: Locked On Browns (WKYC) “Baker Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski’s tumultuous relationship is starting to come to light after the Browns traded the former number 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers.”
- Denzel Ward Recognized as Top-10 Corner (Sports Illustrated) “While Cleveland wasn’t sure what they were getting from young players week to week, they could always count on Denzel to anchor one side of the field.”
- 2022 Cleveland Browns: Pre-Training Camp Depth Chart Projection (Yardbarker) “With Deshaun Watson’s looming suspension and Baker Mayfield’s move to Carolina, Jacoby Brissett becomes the starting quarterback for the 2022 Cleveland Browns.”
- 2022 Cleveland Browns’ win total, Super Bowl, conference and division odds (Lebanon Daily News) “Their last division title came in 1989 when they were in the AFC Central. They’ve only been to the playoffs once in the last 19 years - 2 seasons ago as a wild card after an 11-5 campaign.”
- Browns will break staff turnover streak in Week 1 (Browns Wire) “The turnover on the football operations side of things, including the coaching staff, has made it hard to even remember how many different general managers and head coaches there have been much less lower-level positions.”
- Browns Secret Weapons To Watch In The Preseason (YouTube) Quincy Carrier identifies several under-the-radar Browns players who may be primed for big years
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/13/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
