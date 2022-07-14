Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/14/22)

- Growth opportunity awaits for Cleveland Browns tight ends David Njoku, Harrison Bryant (Akron Beacon Journal) “I mean, I don’t really compare myself with anybody really,” Njoku said in June. “I like to have blinders on and just work on whatever I need to do to get better as a player.”
- Ndamukong Suh still an option for Browns (Browns Wire) “It is possible that Suh’s agents are using Cleveland’s perceived need and the massive amount of cap space as leverage to try to get another team to up their offer.”
- New Info in Deshaun Watson Case May Give Us a Clearer Timeline on When Judge Will Issue a Ruling (WKYC) “Written briefs from both parties in the Deshaun Watson investigation were due Monday, but the deadline got pushed back to Tuesday.”
- Cleveland Browns: 5 worst decisions from Kevin Stefanski (Dawg Pound Daily) “Mayfield obviously had the physical problem with the shoulder and the associated restrictive brace that came with it. That’s essentially a fact by now.”
- Will cornerback Greg Newsome II thrive playing inside? Browns key questions for 2022 (cleveland.com) “Newsome’s athleticism and versatility and a willingness to play physical means he’s capable of handling the dual role, even if data from PFF shows there’s some room for improvement.”
- Ranking and grading every receiver on the Cleveland Browns ahead of training camp (Factory Of Sadness) “It has five rookies, a second-year player who flamed out as a rookie, a sixth-round pick with promise, and a converted running back who may or may not be playing the position by the time camp ends.”
- Browns Among Highest In Ticket Price Increases In Last 15 Years (Browns Nation) “Supply and demand apply to football, too, and the Browns are a show many want to see right now.”
- Falcons Trade Idea: Acquire Browns RB? (Sports Illustrated) “Tasked with improving a team that ranked 27th in rushing yards per game the year before his arrival, Smith’s first campaign in Atlanta showed no progress, with the Falcons ranking 31st league-wide in the category and totaling almost 10 yards fewer per game than the year prior.”
- Are The Browns Interested In Ndamukong Suh? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier ponders the likelihood of the Browns pursuing the veteran defensive lineman.
NFL:
- Baker Mayfield says Progressive declined his pitch for a “moving out” edition of his ‘At Home’ commercials (Awful Announcing) “While football fans can certainly live without him quarterbacking the Browns, were they also prepared to lose his Progressive commercials, which were filmed at the Browns’ stadium of Progressive Field?”
