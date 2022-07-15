Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/15/22)

- Lamar Jackson’s Lack of a Contract Extension Looks More Curious Than Ever (Sports Illustrated) “Deshaun Watson’s market-setting deal has given rise to a few simple for the 2019 MVP, whether he hires an agent or not.”
- 2022 NFL Preview: The Browns signed up for this Deshaun Watson mess (Yahoo) “The Browns’ Watson gamble was reckless. Thousands of words have been written on the moral bankruptcy shown by the Browns in trading for a quarterback who had been accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct.”
- Bitonio tops list, Teller top five and former Brown top 10 among guards (Browns Wire) “Under Kevin Stefanski, the Browns have moved to the zone-blocking scheme that has taken over the NFL the last few years. In the scheme, the offensive line needs to be ability to get out and move laterally with great agility.”
- Talking about Deshaun Watson and David Njoku with Casey Kinnamon and Quincy Carrier on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE (cleveland.com) “YouTube personality Quincy Carrier and Casey Kinnamon of Dawg Pound Daily join as we discuss the upcoming suspension ruling on Deshaun Watson, what to expect from David Njoku as the Browns’ top tight end, and more as training camp draws closer.”
- Browns WR David Bell Is Turning Heads This Offseason (Browns Nation) “With all the workouts the Browns have done this offseason, Bell has shown clutch hands in those workouts. In fact, the claim came out that he’s yet to drop a pass in every workout during this offseason.”
- Cleveland Browns 3 worst contracts heading into training camp (Dawg Pound Daily) “However, if Watson is suspended for a full year, the contract is pushed back another year.”
- Ranking and grading every tight end on the Cleveland Browns ahead of training camp (Factory Of Sadness) “They’re trying to get faster on the edges and down the middle as much as possible, and this means moving away from tight ends.”
- Could the Cleveland Browns wear white helmets in 2022? (WKYC) “Last year, the NFL passed a rule permitting teams to wear alternate helmets throughout the season beginning in 2022.”
- Freddie Kitchens Reacts To The Browns Trading Baker Mayfield (The Spun) “I am excited for him to get to Carolina and see what he can do,” Kitchens said. “I think things are looking up for Baker.”
- Out-of-Town Browns Fans Will Find Easier Live Game Access in 2023 (Orange And Brown Report) “The NFL has always been able to successfully sniff out the largest piles of money on the planet, take a chunk of them, and get progressively richer.”
- Jimmy Garoppolo to Browns may not be realistic after all (Niner Noise) “The case has been made that the Cleveland Browns present the ideal partner given their cap space and potential issues with quarterback Deshaun Watson.”
- Should Kevin Stefanski Be On The Hotseat For 2022 (YouTube) Quincy Carrier explores one of the more peculiar takes percolating the internet.
NFL:
- Mitchell Schwartz retires: Former Chiefs, Browns All-Pro tackle stepping away from NFL after nine seasons (CBS) “He was originally selected by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Cal and signed a five-year deal with the Chiefs ahead of the 2016 season.”
- Baker Mayfield Carolina Panthers jersey: How to buy home, away gear after Cleveland Browns trade (msn) “Even though he ultimately fell out of favor with the Browns, Mayfield brings an undeniable energy to Carolina as he gets set to battle with Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback job.”
- Odell Beckham Jr. sends a warning to his haters as he recovers from ACL injury (Sportskeeda) “Through the Rams’ playoff run, Beckham recorded 21 receptions, 288 yards, and two touchdowns, including the first touchdown in the Super Bowl.”
