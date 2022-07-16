Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/16/22)

- Is Grant Delpit ready to break out at safety? (cleveland.com) - During the Browns’ first minicamp practice last month, it was a defensive play that was the highlight of the day. During red zone drills, safety Grant Delpit perfectly read a double move by Amari Cooper. He leapt high, and intercepted Deshaun Watson’s pass intended for the wide receiver in the back corner of the end zone. It was a play that represents just how far Delpit has come, as he seems poised to step into a larger role for the Browns after finally making his long-awaited NFL debut last season and battling a ruptured Achilles for most of 2020.
- Quarterback practice reps headline five storylines entering Cleveland Browns training camp (Beacon Journal) - The offseason is almost over. Did you even know there was an offseason? Judging by how much the Browns resided in the news, it’s understandable if you didn’t. Well, now that offseason really is coming to an end. Training camp is just around the corner, with Browns rookies reporting to Berea on July 22 and the first practice coming July 27. As usual, training camp means plenty of optimism around plenty of questions which can always deflate that optimism. That’s what makes the camp storylines so interesting every season. That’s definitely true this season. No list of camp storylines for the Browns can start anywhere else than where this one’s going to start.
- Texans reach settlement with Deshaun Watson’s accusers (Houston Chronicle) - The Cleveland Browns quarterback still is facing four civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions
- Time for the NFL to penalize the Houston Texans for their role in the Deshaun Watson case (Terry Pluto) - Now that the Houston Texans have settled lawsuits with 30 women in the Deshaun Watson case, the NFL needs to act. Time to do more than fine the Texans. Take away some draft picks.
NFL:
- Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. to play under franchise tag after sides fail to reach deal (ESPN) - The Kansas City Chiefs and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. failed to reach agreement on a long-term deal before Friday’s 4 p.m. deadline. The Chiefs’ final offer was a six-year, $139 million deal that included a $30.25 million signing bonus and $95 million in the first five years of the contract, a source familiar with the offer told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
- Jim Thorpe reinstated as sole winner for 1912 Olympic golds (Associated Press) - Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon in Stockholm — nearly 110 years after being stripped of those gold medals for violations of strict amateurism rules of the time.
- Jessie Bates, Bengals cannot agree to terms on extension ahead of deadline (NFL.com) - The Cincinnati Bengals and star safety Jessie Bates aren’t expected to reach a deal before Friday’s deadline for franchise-tagged players to secure long-term contracts. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the team’s final offer guaranteed Bates only $4 million more in total over the life of a five-year extension offer than he would get if he eventually signs the franchise tag, per a source informed of the situation.
- Former Patriot cornerback Jason McCourty retires after 13 seasons in NFL (Boston Globe) - Former New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty is retiring from football. McCourty had already indicated that this past season would be his last, but he made the news official Friday afternoon in an Instagram video. The eight-minute clip, featuring narrations from his three children and wife Melissa, documents his football journey, from Pop Warner to Saint Joseph Regional High School to Rutgers to the NFL.
