Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/16/22)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Saturday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns:

  • Is Grant Delpit ready to break out at safety? (cleveland.com) - During the Browns’ first minicamp practice last month, it was a defensive play that was the highlight of the day. During red zone drills, safety Grant Delpit perfectly read a double move by Amari Cooper. He leapt high, and intercepted Deshaun Watson’s pass intended for the wide receiver in the back corner of the end zone. It was a play that represents just how far Delpit has come, as he seems poised to step into a larger role for the Browns after finally making his long-awaited NFL debut last season and battling a ruptured Achilles for most of 2020.
  • Quarterback practice reps headline five storylines entering Cleveland Browns training camp (Beacon Journal) - The offseason is almost over. Did you even know there was an offseason? Judging by how much the Browns resided in the news, it’s understandable if you didn’t. Well, now that offseason really is coming to an end. Training camp is just around the corner, with Browns rookies reporting to Berea on July 22 and the first practice coming July 27. As usual, training camp means plenty of optimism around plenty of questions which can always deflate that optimism. That’s what makes the camp storylines so interesting every season. That’s definitely true this season. No list of camp storylines for the Browns can start anywhere else than where this one’s going to start.
  • Texans reach settlement with Deshaun Watson’s accusers (Houston Chronicle) - The Cleveland Browns quarterback still is facing four civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions
  • Time for the NFL to penalize the Houston Texans for their role in the Deshaun Watson case (Terry Pluto) - Now that the Houston Texans have settled lawsuits with 30 women in the Deshaun Watson case, the NFL needs to act. Time to do more than fine the Texans. Take away some draft picks.

NFL:

