 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/17/22)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
/ new
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns:

  • Will Myles Garrett win NFL Defensive Player of the Year? (cleveland.com) - When Kevin Stefanski excused Myles Garrett from touring the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the rest of the team during mandatory minicamp last month because Garrett doesn’t want to set foot in the Hall until he’s inducted into it, he probably had a method to his madness — to help motivate Garrett to become the unstoppable monster everyone knows he can be.
  • Who’s No. 2 at wide receiver behind Amari Cooper? (Beacon Journal) - There’s no question who the No. 1 receiver figures to be for the Browns. He’s the one wearing No. 2, newly-acquired Amari Cooper. Who emerges as No. 2 behind Cooper, though, remains a major question. That’s not to say there aren’t options.
  • Which rookie will make the biggest impact this season? (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Browns’ rookie class is the biggest yet under Andrew Berry as GM. Nine players were drafted last spring even though the Browns didn’t make their first pick until the third round. A few of them will have an opportunity to instantly carve a big role in training camp, but only one of them was a unanimous selection among Nathan Zegura, Jason Gibbs and Anthony Poisal when asked which rookie will deliver the biggest impact.
  • Why aren’t NFL players speaking out on Deshaun Watson? (andscape.com) - Sometime in the next couple of weeks, retired federal judge and current NFL arbitrator Sue Robinson may rule on whether the league should suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson over accusations of sexual misconduct from more than 20 women. While a substantial suspension could appease some, there’s an alternative universe in which Watson would have already been exiled from every locker room in the sport. For that to come about, however, a majority of players in the NFL would have to refuse to associate themselves with a man accused of repeatedly engaging in sexual misconduct. The fact this hasn’t happened is an indictment of the men who make up the NFL.

NFL:

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...