Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/17/22)

- Will Myles Garrett win NFL Defensive Player of the Year? (cleveland.com) - When Kevin Stefanski excused Myles Garrett from touring the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the rest of the team during mandatory minicamp last month because Garrett doesn’t want to set foot in the Hall until he’s inducted into it, he probably had a method to his madness — to help motivate Garrett to become the unstoppable monster everyone knows he can be.
- Who’s No. 2 at wide receiver behind Amari Cooper? (Beacon Journal) - There’s no question who the No. 1 receiver figures to be for the Browns. He’s the one wearing No. 2, newly-acquired Amari Cooper. Who emerges as No. 2 behind Cooper, though, remains a major question. That’s not to say there aren’t options.
- Which rookie will make the biggest impact this season? (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Browns’ rookie class is the biggest yet under Andrew Berry as GM. Nine players were drafted last spring even though the Browns didn’t make their first pick until the third round. A few of them will have an opportunity to instantly carve a big role in training camp, but only one of them was a unanimous selection among Nathan Zegura, Jason Gibbs and Anthony Poisal when asked which rookie will deliver the biggest impact.
- Why aren’t NFL players speaking out on Deshaun Watson? (andscape.com) - Sometime in the next couple of weeks, retired federal judge and current NFL arbitrator Sue Robinson may rule on whether the league should suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson over accusations of sexual misconduct from more than 20 women. While a substantial suspension could appease some, there’s an alternative universe in which Watson would have already been exiled from every locker room in the sport. For that to come about, however, a majority of players in the NFL would have to refuse to associate themselves with a man accused of repeatedly engaging in sexual misconduct. The fact this hasn’t happened is an indictment of the men who make up the NFL.
NFL:
- Titans first-round pick Treylon Burks ready to get past hurdles at training camp (ESPN) - The highly anticipated debut of Tennessee Titans rookie receiver Treylon Burks didn’t produce the best results for the first-round pick. Burks was unavailable for minicamp after being removed from the first practice of rookie minicamp a couple of weeks prior because of asthma complications, which also forced him to miss parts of organized team activities. That didn’t stop the team from working to get the most out of him.
- Vikings’ Justin Jefferson: ‘After this year I’ll be the best receiver in the NFL’ (NFL.com) - Piecing together a top-five wide receiver ranking in today’s NFL can be something of a fool’s errand thanks to the sheer number of premier pass-catchers, but Justin Jefferson is confident projecting himself at the very top of the heap in the near future.
- Ravens OT Daniel Faalele, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis finalize rookie deals, leaving just one pick unsigned (Baltimore Sun) - Ravens offensive tackle Daniel Faalele and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis finalized their rookie deals Saturday, leaving the team with just one unsigned draft pick ahead of the start of training camp.
- Alabama Roots: Top 10 in NFL rushing yards (al.com) - A foot injury that caused Derrick Henry to miss nine games in the 2021 season slowed the Tennessee Titans running back’s charge up the list of NFL ball-carriers from Alabama high schools and colleges.
