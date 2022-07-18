Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/18/22)

- Report: Browns will pursue a backup to Jacoby Brissett, if Deshaun Watson is suspended for “lengthy” period (Pro Football Talk) “Currently, Josh Dobbs is the third quarterback on the depth chart, behind Watson and Brissett.
- ‘Growing sentiment’ that Deshaun Watson will play in 2022 (Sports Naut) “The NFL Players Association has fought for no suspension at all based in part on the fact that several NFL owners haven’t been suspended for their direct or indirect involvement in sexual misconduct.”
- Cleveland Browns could look to reunite with Takk McKinley (Dawg Pound Daily) “The Browns already brought back Clowney for another season and added Chase Winovich — a linebacker who can also play on the edge, and rookie Alex Wright.”
- Is Anthony Walker The Most Undervalued Player On The Browns’ Roster? (Browns Nation) “When the Browns have Denzel Ward, Myles Garrett, and Jadeveon Clowney, other players get lost in the mix.”
- Packers Trade Proposal Flips Jordan Love to AFC North For Draft Pick (heavy.com) “Timing is also an issue, as Love has two years remaining on his rookie deal, to which the Packers can add a fifth season by exercising a team option by next offseason.”
- Recapping The Browns’ Offseason With G. Bush Part 1 (YouTube) Quincy Carrier is joined by Garrett Bush in part one of a two part series discussing the Browns’ offseason
- What Will The Browns Look Like In The Watson Era With G. Bush Part 2 (YouTube) Quincy Carrier & Garrett Bush continue their conversation about what the Browns’ longterm prospects look like in part 2 of their two part series.
- Former Browns player arrested after pulling gun on officers: police (Fox 8) “Out of fear of being shot, the officers left the parking spot and immediately reported the argument to an off-duty Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy.”
