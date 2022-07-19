- NFLPA, Deshaun Watson have decided to challenge a full-year suspension in court (Pro Football Talk) “Complicating matters is the history created by the cases resulting from the suspensions of Tom Brady and Ezekiel Elliott.”
- Deshaun Watson, the Browns and an NFL suspension: When should the QB expect a decision? (The Athletic) “If Robinson finds — improbably at this point — that Watson did not violate the league’s personal-conduct policy, the quarterback will receive no suspension.”
- After battling triceps injury, Browns OT Chris Hubbard ready to ‘grill’ on the field with a seasoned Browns line (cleveland.com) “Well, entering his ninth season in the NFL and fifth with the Browns, Hubbard knows just how rare it is for the majority of an offensive line core to remain together as long as this group in Cleveland has, getting the chance to learn and develop as a group and as individuals.”
- Jimmy Garoppolo could be on Cleveland Browns radar (Dawg Pound Daily) “The current San Francisco 49ers quarterback is being replaced by Trey Lance, and like Baker Mayfield with the Browns, there haven’t been very many suitors at all.”
- Browns Exploring Veteran QB Options to Replace Deshaun Watson (Sports Illustrated) “Reports of Watson’s possible suspension have ranged from a full season to six games. There’s no deadline for the league to announce their decision.”
- Is Cleveland Browns’ David Njoku a Top-10 TE in the NFL? (WKYC) “Has David Njoku earned his massive contract extension? ESPN doesn’t have him ranked top 10 tight ends in the NFL but he’s the second highest paid in the league.”
- Browns ‘Likely’ to Trade Breakout Offensive Star Prior to Season (heavy.com) “Depth is a unique luxury in the NFL, but redundancies often represent wasted salary and missed opportunities to improve another area of the roster.”
- Do The Browns Have Enough Pass Rushers? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier assess the EDGE portion of the Browns’ roster.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/19/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
