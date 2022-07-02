 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/2/22)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Saturday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
  • ‘Old guy’ Amari Cooper embracing leadership role in first season with Browns (NFL.com) - Amari Cooper is entering his first season with the Cleveland Browns. Nonetheless, his age and experience in comparison to his teammates in the wide receiver room necessitate him being a Browns leader from the jump. The former Pro Bowler is ready to take on the challenge – and the role.
  • Can Jacoby Brissett keep the Browns in the playoff hunt? (cleveland.com) - The Browns signed Jacoby Brissett a day after they traded for Deshaun Watson in March, with the clear intention for him to serve as Watson’s backup and possibly start the first quarter of the season or so in the event Watson was suspended. What they didn’t envision was that Brissett, 29, might have to start the entire season depending on what disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson imposes, and what ultimately transpires on appeal.
  • Former NFL GM believes Baker Mayfield is the next Vinny Testaverde (The 33rd Team) - The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a perilous set of circumstances. Deshaun Watson’s suspension has become a when, not if proposition, and Baker Mayfield has communicated an eagerness to escape. While the controversy emanating from Ohio is increasing, the feeling that Mayfield’s career is suffering as a result is inescapable. However, this may be a case of history repeating itself. Former Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the Miami Dolphins, General Manager of the New York Jets, and co-founder of The 33rd Team, Mike Tannenbaum, likened Mayfield’s opportunity to journeyman quarterback Vinny Testaverde’s with the Jets.
  • Terry Robiskie says Butch Davis was good enough to win a Super Bowl with Cleveland Browns (Canton Repository) - Terry Robiskie shared a thought that would stun many Browns fans. “If I ever won the lottery and bought a team,” he said, “I would hire Butch Davis.” Davis resigned with five games left in the 2004 season, his fourth year as Cleveland’s head coach. His record was 24-36. Robiskie moved up from offensive coordinator and went 1-4 as the interim pilot. Robiskie and Davis went their separate ways, and the years rolled by. On Thursday, Robiskie savored a day in the sun in Canton.

