Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/20/22)

- Rapoport: Updated timeline expectations for Deshaun Watson ruling (nfl.com via Yahoo) “NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provides updated timeline expectations for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s ruling.”
- Report: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s suspension expected to be between 2-8 games (WKYC) “Citing a source “who has reviewed the materials submitted last week by the parties to Judge Sue L. Robinson,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reports that Watson is expected to receive a suspension between two and eight games.”
- Report: Browns ‘bracing’ for 8 game suspension for Watson (Browns Wire) “With briefings turned in last week and Browns training camp opening next week, many logically believe that a decision will come this week. While that is possible, Robinson isn’t beholden to the NFL schedule.”
- Deshaun Watson Saga: NFL Insiders Setting Low Expectations for Cleveland Browns QB Suspension (Orange And Brown Report) “If anyone tells you they “know” approximately what the suspension will be, they need to have the phrase “full of crap” tattooed on their foreheads so that anyone interacting with them in the future knows exactly what they’re dealing with.”
- 4 former Cleveland Browns free agents worth signing (Dawg Pound Daily) “We probably don’t want to blow huge amounts of cap dollars, knowing that the team has to carry over significant dollars into 2023 in order to pay several large contracts, headlined by Deshaun Watson’s $55 million dollar due bill.”
- Cleveland Browns: 2022 Preseason Predictions and Preview (Athlon Sports) “Watson wasn’t the only big-name move the Browns made in the offseason. But it’s that addition (and the monstrous contract) that thrust the Browns into the spotlight, and it’s a move that Browns general manager Andrew Berry wouldn’t have made if he didn’t expect the Browns to be real contenders in a loaded AFC.”
- Could the Cleveland Browns be a landing spot for AJ McCarron? (Roll Tide Wire) “The Browns recently traded former first overall pick, Baker Mayfield, to the Carolina Panthers, but they still have veteran Jacoby Brissett on the roster. Brissett would probably sit slightly higher on the depth chart than McCarron.”
- DE Myles Garrett becomes first Cleveland Browns player to have 99 overall rating in Madden (19 News) “NFL Hall of Fame DE Bruce Smith announced the news to the Browns star in a video posted on the Twitter page for the game franchise.”
- Over/Under Win Predictions for Every NFL Team in 2022 (Bleacher Report) “A year ago, the Cleveland Browns were considered one of the league’s up-and-coming teams and a possible Super Bowl contender after winning their first playoff game since the franchise returned to the NFL in 1999.”
- Fans Rip Joe Haden’s ‘Abomination’ of a Steelers-Browns Tattoo (heavy.com) “Yo Joe shouldn’t the 2 on the jersey be white!?” – a reference to how the uniform has precious little in the way of Steelers colors.”
- Are The Browns LB’s Good Enough? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier delves into the linebacker room and discusses if it’s an area of concern or not.
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/20/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
Loading comments...