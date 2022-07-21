Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/21/22)

- Browns not expected to pursue trade for Jimmy Garoppolo despite Deshaun Watson uncertainty, per report (CBS) “Cleveland is still waiting on the verdict for a Watson suspension, the length of which is to be determined.”
- NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo trade not expected from Browns (PFT via Yahoo) “There’s one year remaining on Garoppolo’s contract, which currently counts $26.95 million against the salary cap.”
- Why the Browns won’t pursue trade with 49ers for Jimmy Garoppolo as Deshaun Watson suspension looms (Sporting News) “Per Cabot, they never thought of Garoppolo as a clear upgrade to Mayfield, and they would have ridden the season out with the former No. 1 overall pick they drafted if Deshaun Watson hadn’t ended up there.”
- Report: Browns not interested in pursuing Jimmy Garoppolo (Niners Wire) “Watson’s suspension figured to be the domino that would determine whether they’d want the 49ers’ QB.”
- Browns not expected to pursue trade for Jimmy Garoppolo even with uncertainty over Deshaun Watson (cleveland.com) “The Browns never seriously considered trading for Garoppolo this offseason, even before Watson hit the trade market in March when a grand jury declined to indict him on criminal charges.”
- Going Camping: Cleveland Browns (The Exponent) “The trade for Deshaun Watson overshadows everything else due to the amount of risk the Browns took on in acquiring him (five years, $230 million) coupled with the assets they had to give up to make the deal — three first-round draft picks along with three more picks — and future restrictions for spending on the rest of the roster.”
- Updates on possible NFL suspension for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson: Locked On Browns (WKYC) “Controversy surrounding Deshaun Watson will likely continue after arbitrator Sue Robinson’s decision on how long the Browns quarterback should be suspended.”
- Joint practices with Philadelphia Eagles highlight important dates in Cleveland Browns training camp (Canton Repository) “On July 12, both the league and Watson/NFL Players Association submitted the post-hearing briefs that she requested. Since then, despite wide-spread speculation, all parties have been left to wait and wonder.”
- Cleveland Browns Week One Prediction: Browns Vs. Panthers (Yardbarker) “If Deshaun Watson is the starter in week one, which seems unlikely, then you could guess that the Browns might win and you really wouldn’t think about it. But, it seems like a Deshaun Watson suspension is likely.”
- USA: Confusion over new Cleveland Browns stadium (stadiumdb.com) “Let’s start at the beginning: Local media in Cleveland reported that the local team Browns, who play in the NFL, were consulting on a feasibility study to get an idea of whether building a new arena was viable for them.”
- Report: Browns Consider Adding Sheldon Richardson (Browns Nation) “Andrew Berry and Joe Woods know the Cleveland Browns’ interior defensive line might be suspect. But all indications are they’ll roll into training camp with the small group of tackles currently on the roster.”
- EXCLUSIVE: “A lot of things that were put in the hands of people with huge egos” - Jaelen Strong still upset with Browns’ mismanagement of career-threatening knee injury (Sportskeeda) “As it turns out, the Browns were doing Browns things, like running an “unheard of” 30 straight padded practice session.”
- Watch: Former Georgia star RB Nick Chubb lifts big weight at alma mater high school (UGA Wire) “The former No. 35 overall pick is ranked as the No. 3 tailback in the NFL per a recent ESPN survey after becoming the first running back in NFL history to average at least 5.0 yards per carry on 100+ carries in each of his first four seasons.”
- Will The Browns Have The Best Secondary In Football? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier examines where the Browns stack up in the back end of their defense.
